Star-studded visitors descend on Auburn
AUBURN | Auburn welcomed its first visitors June 1st and the recruits have been rolling in everyday since.
The Tigers have hosted more than a dozen highly-rated recruits in the 2022 class over the past nine days plus a number of top prospects from 2023.
The biggest haul came over the weekend with six official visitors including four 4-stars and one of the nation's top-rated special team players.
Auburn moved into the lead for 4-star wide receiver Darrius Clemons from Westview in Portland, Ore., following his official visit while it remained in the lead for 4-star safety Emory Floyd from Hillgrove in Powder Springs, Ga., following his official.
Auburn also moved to the top of the list for 3-star defensive tackle Maxie Baudoin IV from Ascension Episcopal in Youngsville, La.
Four-star offensive tackle Jacob Hood from Hillsboro in Nashville, Tenn., was impressed with meeting first-year coach Bryan Harsin and 4-star defensive tackle Kaleb Artis from St. Francis Prep in Queens, N.Y., had an amazing feeling during his official visit.
Alex McPherson from Fort Payne (Ala.) High, rated the nation's No. 1 kicker by Kohl's Kicking, said he loved Auburn and Coach Harsin after his official.
The opening day of unofficial visits following a 15-month dead period included five top prospects. Three-star offensive tackle Eston Harris from Beauregard (Ala.) High was one of the first players through the doors while 3-star athlete Jarell Stinson from Opelika (Ala.) High, who committed to Auburn last December, enjoyed meeting and getting to know Auburn's new staff on a more personal level.
Four-star safety Kamari Wilson from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., sees a little bit of himself in Smoke Monday, 4-star defensive tackle Khurtiss Perry from Park Crossing in Montgomery, Ala., is close with recent defensive line transfer Marcus Harris and 4-star two-way lineman Antavious Woody from Lafayette (Ala.) High said everything is falling into place with Auburn.
Other top 2022 visitors from last week included 4-star cornerback Benjamin Morrison from Brophy Prep in Phoenix, Ariz., who has a family connection to defensive coordinator Derek Mason and is already planning to return for an official visit, and 4-star offensive guard Qaeshon Sapp from Lee County in Leesburg, Ga., who has a great relationship with Auburn OL coach Will Friend.
Four-star wide receiver Amarion Brown from Martin County in Stuart, Fla., a Rutgers commitment, was blown away by his first visit to Auburn and 3-star defensive end RJ Moss from Biloxi (Miss.) High feels like he's close to an Auburn offer.
The second week of visits got off to a fast start when 3-star offensive lineman Drew Bobo, the son of offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, earned an offer from Auburn during Monday's camp..
Three-star cornerback Ryland Gandy from Buford (Ga.) High also visited Monday and plans to return for an official visit.
Auburn hosted two top running back targets this week in 3-star Quinshon Judkins from Pike Road (Ala.) High Tuesday and 4-star Damari Alston from Woodward Academy in College Park, Ga., Wednesday. Judkins plans to return for Auburn's first game this fall while Alston would relish the opportunity to play with Tank Bigsby.
A number of 2023 prospects have also been among the visitors the first nine days including two talented teammates from Carver in Montgomery, Ala. Four -star defensive end James Smith was impressed with first-year defensive line coach Nick Eason while defensive end Jaquavious Russaw learned what Auburn was looking for in its edge rushers.
Four-star offensive guard Harris Sewell from Permian in Odessa, Texas likes Auburn's small-town atmosphere and 4-star cornerback Caleb Presley from Eastside Catholic in Sammamish, Wash., likes the idea of playing in the SEC.
Four-star offensive guard Knijeah Harris from IMG Academy was honored to receive an in-person offer from Auburn, 3-star defensive end Jayden Wayne from Lincoln in Tacoma, Wash., is already planning to return for the Iron Bowl and defensive lineman Hunter Osborne from Hewitt-Trussville in Trussville, Ala., was a standout at a camp Monday.