Georgia cornerback planning return to Auburn after unofficial

Ryland Gandy was in Auburn for an unofficial visit on Monday. He’s already planning to return. The 3-star cornerback, out of Buford, Georgia, enjoyed his time on the Plains and especially the opportunity to meet with the new coaching staff. “Today was really good. I enjoyed my time here, I enjoyed all the coaches,” Gandy said. “Everyone here seems very nice. It was open arms when I walked in the building and this is a place where I definitely have to come back.”

Ryland Gandy after his unofficial visit to Auburn. (Christian Clemente/AuburnSports.com)

Specifically, meeting with defensive coordinator Derek Mason. “He’s a very straightforward guy. He’ll tell you what’s real and he’ll tell you what’s not,” Gandy said. “If he think you’re someone that can come in and help the program he’ll tell you that. If he thinks that you’re not, then he’ll tell you that straight up. He’s someone that, he’ll tell you the truth from day one and to me that’s very important. “I want to know the truth, I don’t want to hear this or beating around the bush type deal. He’s very truthful with what he says and that’s something that I really appreciate.”



Before arriving at Auburn, Gandy took an official visit to Pittsburgh. He also has planned official visits later this month to West Virginia and Virginia. He doesn’t have a date set, but a return to the Plains for an official visit is on the to-do list for Gandy. “This is definitely a place I would love to take an official to,” Gandy said. “The date, that kind of depends on when I’ll be able to come down here, but this is definitely a place that I would love to take an official to.” Gandy said he doesn’t currently have any favorites, nor is he in a rush to make a decision, but that Auburn was in his top three.

