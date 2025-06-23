BMatt’s Monday musings

There was also momentum building for a nine-game conference schedule in the SEC to align with the Big Ten and Big 12. That could be out the window too.

More than three weeks later, it’s possible no changes will be made to the format for 2026.

AUBURN | Greg Sankey went into the SEC meetings in Destin, Fla., at the end of May with what appeared to be a solid plan for the future of the college football playoff.

More changes are being discussed in regards to the start date for college football, a separate division for the Power 4, moving Signing Day again, summer OTA’s, the transfer portal and even more conference expansion or consolidation.

All this comes on the heels of the House settlement being approved and revenue sharing officially beginning July 1.

In a time when college football supporters need stability more than ever, its leaders continue to bring more uncertainty.

The SEC and Big Ten appeared to be in alignment going into the SEC meetings in Destin, Fla. Even though the 4-4-2-2-1 model for a 16-team college football playoff drew a lot of criticism for its guaranteed spots, it was preferred by Sankey and Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti partly due to the revenue that could be generated from the potential of two play-in games.

It would also mean more revenue by moving to 16 teams and it would mean the SEC moving to a nine-game conference schedule and potentially setting up a SEC/Big Ten challenge in football, which would — you guessed it — generate even more revenue.

And when you have conferences as big as the SEC (16) and Big Ten (18), which contain so many traditional powers, there really needs to be more to play for than just first place.

But many of the SEC coaches pushed back hard on the 4-4-2-2-1 model, favoring the 5+11 one instead, which would provide automatic spots for the five highest-ranked conference champions.

The SEC coaches also prefer an eight-game schedule, putting the SEC and Big Ten at odds over two key issues.

Maybe the two conferences can figure it out by the Dec. 1 deadline and we’ll have a 16-team playoff in 2026, or maybe not.

But regardless of whether you favor four automatic qualifiers for the SEC and Big Ten or just one, or a nine-game or eight-game conference schedule, what does it say about the leadership of the SEC, particularly Sankey, that we are in this mess right now.

A prepared leader would have gone into the meetings knowing exactly what the coaches wanted or didn’t want and would have already taken steps to come up with a unified solution.

A strong and influential leader — what college athletics needs more than anything — would have had a clear understanding of what was best for the SEC and college football and enough “je ne sais quoi” to influence others to his point of view.

Sankey was neither. And then ended the meetings by handing out a memo titled “A Regular Season Gauntlet,” that needed seven pages to explain the difficulty of an SEC schedule.

It was an embarrassingly beta move from a conference and a commissioner that’s supposed to be leading, and another in a long series of examples of the poor leadership that has plagued the NCAA and conferences over the past decade.

And now we’re counting on these same failed leaders to implement a revenue-sharing plan that isn’t ripped to shreds by the courts.

We’re counting on them to decide whether the Power 4 should become its own governing body. It should but who will be in charge?

Should the start of the college football season be pushed back to what is currently Week 0? What about Signing Day moving to June or July or OTA’s replacing spring practice in part or in whole?

What should be done and can be done to reign in the transfer portal and the massive player movement that has been a major disruption to college athletics?

All these issues have to addressed in a thoughtful, meaningful and successful manner. College football and college athletics need consistency. The Wild West era needs to come to an end.

Unfortunately, you can't trust the current leadership to get it right. They’ve just gotten it so wrong for so long, it’s hard to expect anything other than more failure.

