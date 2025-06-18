Top DL in '27 class feeling 'at home' with Auburn

"Came to come see the campus and go on a visit," Brown said. "Feels good. Feels like I'm at home."

With four out of the five defensive linemen in the Tigers' 2025 class from Alabama, it's a trend King-Williams is looking to continue in the 2026 class, but also get ahead with the 2027 class. The No. 2 defensive tackle in the 2027 class, Elijah Brown of Prattville, Ala., was back on campus last week.

Recruiting in-state is something King-Williams nailed in his first class after taking over as defensive tackles coach last season.

Brown likes the facilities in Auburn, the energy the team brings and just the overall vibe of the place. He also likes how involved King-Williams has been in his recruitment, even this early on.

"I just feel like he cares," Brown said. "He texts me, checks on me, makes sure I'm okay. He's the only one reaching out to me, so I like that about him."

The 6-foot-4 defensive lineman grew up an Alabama fan, but with each trip to the Plains, he's becoming more accustomed to Auburn. It's one of several schools sticking out to him early, along with Texas, Tennessee and Ole Miss.

Staying in-state is a big part of the pitch to Brown. Auburn's feelings on in-state recruiting align with how Brown views it.

"I think, going for your state, telling your state you should go for it first," Brown said.

Brown is the No. 41 player in the country, the No. 2 defensive lineman and No. 3 player in the state of Alabama.