Look ahead: Defensive end and Buck

Below is the first of our fall camp previews with a detailed look at the defensive end and Buck positions...

The Tigers boosted their roster with the addition of 26 signees from the 2025 class and 19 transfers during the offseason.

AUBURN | It’s year three of the Hugh Freeze era and with two talented signing classes on board, Auburn should be poised for a step forward this fall.

OVERVIEW

Auburn returns starting defensive end Keldric Faulk, who projects as an All-American and potential first-round pick in next spring’s NFL Draft. He had 45 tackles, 11.0 tackles-for-loss and 7.0 sacks as a sophomore.

Faulk can slide over to defensive tackle in pass rushing situations.

AU also returns Amaris Williams, who took a big step forward during the spring. Sixth-year senior Zykeivous Walker is interchangeable at defensive end and defensive tackle.

The Tigers will have to replace starting Buck linebacker Jalen McLeod, who led the team with 13.5 tackles-for-loss and 8.0 sacks.

Keyron Crawford, who transferred from Arkansas State last year, is back and expected to take on a bigger role at Buck after totaling 22 tackles and 1.0 tackle-for-loss last season. Jamonta Waller and Joe Phillips, who both redshirted last fall, also return at Buck.

ADDITIONS

Looking for immediate help at Buck, AU signed Sam Houston State transfer Chris Murray in January. He had 52 tackles, 13.0 tackles-for-loss and 6.5 sacks in 26 games over three seasons for the Bearkats.

Auburn added two talented freshmen signees who both enrolled early in Jared Smith and Antonio Coleman. Smith could play Buck or defensive end while Coleman is starting out at defensive end with the potential to eventually grow into a defensive tackle.

POTENTIAL DEPTH CHART

DEFENSIVE END

1. Keldric Faulk, Jr., 6-6, 270

2. Amaris Williams, So., 6-2, 261

3. Jared Smith, TFr., 6-6, 245

4. Antonio Coleman, TFr., 6-1, 247

BUCK LINEBACKER

1. Keyron Crawford, Sr., 6-4, 246

2. Chris Murray, Sr., 6-3, 245

3. Jared Smith, TFr., 6-6, 245 -OR-

3. Jamonta Waller, RFr., 6-0, 254 -OR-

3. Joe Phillips, RFr., 6-2, 251

WHAT TO WATCH

How much progress Crawford makes from last season and how much production should AU expect out of Murray? Neither are guaranteed to be difference-makers but both have the potential to step up and be productive SEC players. Smith is the most intriguing of the bunch and it wouldn’t be surprising if he ended up as the starting Buck by some point this season.

Faulk and Williams should be an excellent 1-2 punch at defensive end and I expect defensive coordinator DJ Durkin to find ways to get both on the field together assuming Williams proves to be a productive player when he hits the field early this fall. Walker will be listed with the defensive tackles but can also play d-end.