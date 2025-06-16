Five-star WR reflects on Auburn official

"I had a great weekend, basically just building our bond and connection that we already had, making it even stronger," Morgan said.

Morgan was on campus over the weekend for his official visit, with only his Alabama official visit left on the calendar. He's been to Auburn plenty of times, so this weekend was just another good time on the Plains.

Auburn's wide receiver room is plentiful of in-state wide receivers, all of which have been recruiting Morgan to do the same and join them at Auburn. However, true freshman quarterback Deuce Knight has been pushing the hardest.

"They’ve definitely been on me, Deuce has been on me the most, though," Morgan said. "I know Deuce is a great quarterback who can give me the ball however I need it, so that'll be a big plus for me."

The depth chart of Auburn's wide receiver room has plenty of talent, and Morgan views it as something that would make him work even harder.

"It's really anywhere I go, nobody’s going to give up their spot," Morgan said. "So you got to go out there and work for it. I feel like with their receiver room, you come in here, it's going to make you work even harder. I know all the guys outside of football, we’re cool, got a very good connection. I just feel like on the field it's going to be even better. We're going to push each other to surpass each other and stuff like that."

Marcus Davis spent the last two seasons building the Tigers' room to where it is now through the high school ranks and transfer portal, but identified Morgan as an elite receiver early.

"That's my guy right there," Morgan said of Davis. "He's been recruiting me since my freshman year, so me and him are like family now. We talk about a lot of stuff outside of football, just like we're just normal people."

Head coach Hugh Freeze has also prioritized Morgan.

"I talked to him a lot [Saturday]," Morgan said. "He actually sat with us at dinner [Saturday]. He was basically just telling me what he was doing with receivers like me in the past and the offense he runs, he's got a lot of receivers successful in the NFL and stuff like that."

Auburn currently has two receivers already committed in the 2026 class with Denairius Gray and Devin Carter, but the Tigers are looking for a third. They're also recruiting Landon Duckworth at quarterback, which is something that Morgan considers.

"I think if I did come, I'm probably going to get a year with Deuce, two years with Deuce, something like that, and then it'll be next up," Morgan said. "So kind of both. Looking to who's here in my class and what other players in my class are going to be here, because our junior and maybe senior year, that's who we're really going to be, the team is going to be around."