THE RUNDOWN: Episode 684

Bryan Matthews, Caleb Jones, Brian Stultz and Jay G. Tate reconvene to discuss the most pressing news, which today centers around the football team's difficult few weeks from a recruiting perspective.

The guys also discuss:

• Devin Carter and Shadarius Toodle flipping away from the Tigers.

• The state of QB recruiting must be considered along with the current QB room.

• What do we think about Bryson Beaver?

• What can Hugh Freeze learn from Billy Napier?

• Reviewing the team's assets in the RB room and wondering how that will look this fall.

• Baseball adds another key piece to the bullpen — and this roster is looking pretty dang good!

• Shoutouts.

The show is presented by VooDoo Wing Company with locations in Auburn, Mobile, Tuscaloosa, Florence, suburban Charlotte, Chapel Hill and Las Vegas. Check them out IN PERSON for delicious chicken or on the web at www.voodoowingco.com.