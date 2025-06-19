What constitutes a successful season for Tigers, Freeze?

We are all aware of the empty cupboard that Freeze and his staff were left with after the previous regime, but in the new era of college football, which includes the transfer portal, it doesn't take long for a roster to be revamped and more talented players added. Freeze seemingly had a better roster in 2024, but the wins didn't come.

Hugh Freeze admitted that it's time for Auburn to start putting together winning seasons as his third year begins on the Plains. Saying he's not naive to the pressure of the job, Freeze knows that what occurred in the first two seasons isn't up to the standard of Auburn football, no matter how bad the situation was when he took over.

This is a summer series in which I, Brian Stultz, examine questions for the Auburn athletic department and its teams entering the 2025-26 sports year. Today: what constitutes a successful season for Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers?

So, with his third year approaching, what would a successful season look like for Freeze and the Tigers?

As anyone who has coached at Auburn in any sport, it starts with beating your rivals. No head football coach for the Tigers had started 0-2 against both Alabama and Georgia since Doug Barfield before Freeze. Granted, those are two of the best teams in college football over the last 10 years, but Auburn had its chances in 2023, especially against the Crimson Tide.

Now, the Tigers will face both teams at home again with a highly talented roster at their disposal. Winning at least one of the two would get some heat off of the current coaching staff. Winning both of them would likely lead to a fantastic season.

But before those games even come into the picture, the Tigers start off with a non-conference showdown against Baylor in Waco to open the season. It's a chance to erase the bad memories of 2024 right from the start, and with a win, it would likely mean a 3-0 start, with home games against Ball State and South Alabama to follow.

However, as we all know, the Tigers can't overlook any opponent. Two years ago, New Mexico State came in and put a beatdown on the Tigers. Last year, losses to California, Vanderbilt and Oklahoma in Jordan-Hare Stadium were seen as disappointments. Those can't happen this year, especially at home, as Auburn also hosts Missouri and Kentucky.

For Freeze, holding serve at home while winning half of the road games would be an excellent way to build some momentum. Not many expect the Tigers to compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff this season, but it's essential that the win total for the Tigers is closer to 10 than to five.

Five wins last year was disappointing, but that can be erased from memory if Auburn can get to the eight-win mark or more. Winning a bowl game, something this program hasn't done since 2019, would be a cherry on top.

It's a crucial season for Freeze's tenure at Auburn. The head coach is certainly aware of that. Many of the pieces are in place. Now, he and his staff have to put up some wins.