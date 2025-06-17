Auburn 'still home' for Carter despite push from FSU

"I feel the same," Carter said. "I'm locked in. Same as I was months ago when I committed. This was just reassurance that it's home. I had a great time here and I love it here."

The wide receiver commit from Douglasville, Ga., took official visits to Georgia and Florida State earlier this summer, before taking his final official to Auburn over the weekend. Even with others pushing, the Plains is still where Carter wants to spend his future.

Six months later, following some other official visits, he feels the same way.

Devin Carter felt that Auburn was the place for him when he committed in January.

Carter made an initial commitment to Florida State back in 2023, before backing off the pledge in January of 2024. He spent nearly an entire year undecided before committing to Auburn this year, but the Seminoles continue to be the main threat.

He visited Tallahassee June 6-8 for an official visit. How did he feel about his Auburn commitment following the trip to Florida State?

"I felt good after my Florida State visit," Carter said. "I just enjoyed my Florida State visit. Auburn was home after I left the visit, and it's still home, so I feel good about it."

There are several reasons why Carter still remains locked in with the Tigers, but a lot of it has to do with the belief that wide receivers coach Marcus Davis and head coach Hugh Freeze has in the four-star.

"The way they pour into me and express the way that they feel about me — I love it," Carter said. "They're going to use me well here. I'm going to make plays here in Jordan-Hare Stadium. We're going to be special here. Deuce Knight, I got to work out with him. We went to the field, ran some routes. That's my guy. He's one of them ones and we're going to be special."

As a receiver, having the right quarterback is incredibly important for Carter. When Carter arrives on campus, Knight will already have a year in the system.

"He's already going to be developed," Carter said. "Learn the plays, get everything down. The chemistry with the older guys, get everybody to buy in. Everybody's grouping around him, too. I realize that, and he's a good guy. I'm looking forward to being around someone like that."

Carter's even recruiting another elite quarterback to buy into the program.

"Landon (Duckworth), I'm recruiting him," Carter said. "I'm trying to get him on the boat, and I think he will. It's all good things here."

Official visits are done for Carter, but game day visits to other programs in the fall will likely happen.

"This is home, and I feel good about that," he said.