Recruiting board reset: Quarterback

Auburn signed an elite quarterback in the 2025 class with Deuce Knight. Could the Tigers do it again? With summer official visits officially over, we're going to be resetting the board position by position, taking a look at who Auburn's pursuing over the next several weeks. We'll start with the quarterback position, where Auburn starts fresh on the field this season with a completely different room.

Landon Duckworth took his official visit to Auburn May 30-June 1.

One name has all the attention right now — Landon Duckworth. The 6-foot-4 in-state quarterback from Jackson, Ala., is down to Auburn and South Carolina for his college decision. Previously an early commit to the Gamecocks, Duckworth spent over 10 months pledged to South Carolina before backing off of that decision last June. Multiple trips to Auburn, including an official visit this summer, have happened and Duckworth appears to be the primary target right now. His decision is expected sometime in July and some believe that South Carolina is the team to beat right now.

Auburn was in the race for Travis Burgess, who committed to North Carolina in May over the Tigers and North Carolina State. As with quarterbacks, it's tough to count any program out this early — Deuce Knight was committed to Notre Dame for over a year before flipping to Auburn two months before signing day. Burgess only took an official visit to North Carolina, which means there's a chance Burgess could pop back on campus this fall for an official visit. If Duckworth heads to South Carolina, the Tigers could turn the pressure back to Burgess and hope for a flip.