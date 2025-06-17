Auburn provided 'best official visit' for 4-star DB

"This is probably by far the best official visit I've had," Womack said. "Just got to wait until next weekend, see how that goes, and then start cutting it down from there."

All four are hosting him on official visits this summer and Womack was in Auburn over the weekend for official visit No. 3, which separated itself from previous trips to Texas A&M and Florida.

He's been to Auburn plenty of times, but what separated his weekend from any other visit? For one, It wasn't a weekend filled with meetings — he's done that with Auburn. It was about seeing how life would be as not just an Auburn football player, but as an Auburn student.

"Being comfortable, that should be a priority for every recruit," Womack said. "If you're not comfortable somewhere, then you're not going to be there for long."

Womack spent most of his weekend hanging out with current players and coaches, growing his relationship with them while focusing on just enjoying himself. It included playing basketball with guys like Jared Smith, Antwon and AnQuon Fegans, and even defensive coordinator DJ Durkin's son.

"I kind of know like the nutrition, the head coaching meeting, defensive coordinator meeting, position meeting, academics, how that works, strength and conditioning," Womack said. "I know all that, so we just had fun. Me, the people I brought with me, the other recruits. We had a lot of fun together. We got to hang out more than usual on other visits."

Safeties coach TJ Rushing has been an "understanding" coach throughout the entire process. Womack commended Rushing for how he doesn't try to take time away from him while Womack is visiting other schools. However, when Womack is home in Brandon, Miss., Rushing is constantly checking in, and not just on the four-star DB.

"He checks in on me and my family, checks in on my sister who lives here, makes sure we're okay," Womack said. "He keeps the main thing the main thing. They know they were late recruiting me, but they try to make up for it, showing me most upright respect and most love."

It's a relationship that extends to the entire family.

"Me and Coach Rushing are tight," Womack said. "His kids and his wife, our family is close. I'm not just talking to his family. My mom hangs out with her. My dad talks to Coach TJ. I'm cool with the kids. Except the one son, he doesn't give me high fives. He doesn't dap me up. He doesn't speak to me. He's like, 'I'll speak to you when you commit.' We can joke around. That's what you want. You don't want to go to a place where you're only talking to your coach about what coverage or business standpoint. You want to be able to build a relationship."