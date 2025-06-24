Look ahead: Running backs

Below is the second of our fall camp previews with a detailed look at the running back position…

The Tigers boosted their roster with the addition of 26 signees from the 2025 class and 19 transfers during the offseason.

AUBURN | It’s year three of the Hugh Freeze era and with two talented signing classes on board, Auburn should be poised for a step forward this fall.

OVERVIEW

Auburn’s got some big shoes to fill with Jarquez Hunter moving on to the NFL. The first-team All-SEC standout finished his college career fourth in AU rushing yards with 3,371 including 1,201 yards and eight touchdowns last season.

The Tigers do return the top two backups from last year in Damari Alston and Jeremiah Cobb, who combined for 441 yards and three touchdowns, and a talented walk-on in Justin Jones.

ADDITIONS

Auburn boosted the room with three newcomers in the offseason including UConn transfer Durell Robinson, who rushed for 731 yards and eight touchdowns in 12 games last fall. The Tigers also signed Alvin Henderson, who rushed for an AHSAA-record 10,923 career yards and totaled 202 touchdowns at Elba High School.

AU had a late addition in Omar Mabson from Auburn High School, who reclassified from 2026 and enrolled this summer. Mabson rushed for 1,515 yards and 29 touchdowns last season.

POTENTIAL DEPTH CHART

RUNNING BACK

1. Damari Alston, Sr., 5-9, 205

2. Jeremiah Cobb, Jr., 5-11, 196

3. Durell Robinson, So., 6-0, 202 -OR-

3. Alvin Henderson, TFr., 5-9, 194 -OR-

3. Omar Mabson, TFr., 5-9, 210 -OR-

3. Justin Jones, Sr., 6-1, 204

WHAT TO WATCH

The biggest question with Auburn’s running backs in 2025 is whether one of the players steps up and becomes the go-to back in the offense or whether AU uses more of a running back by committee approach this fall.

The committee approach seems the most likely, but then it comes down to which three or so become part of that rotation. It seems likely Alston and Cobb will have roles due to their experience, and we'll just have to see with the newcomers.

Robinson was overcoming an injury in the spring but is expected to be fully healthy for the start of fall camp.

