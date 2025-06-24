New Zealand OL commits to Auburn

Nikau Hepi , 6-foot-7 and from the NFL Academy in New Zealand, announced his commitment to Auburn Tuesday evening. He's the sixth member of the Tigers' 2026 class and the second offensive lineman alongside Parker Pritchett.

Hepi made his way to the United States earlier this month with the NFL Academy, with the purpose of attending multiple camps throughout the country. Auburn was one of the stops, giving Hepi an opportunity to see more of the first program to extend an offer to him.

"Auburn being the first to reach out to an international player who's only played the game for six months, not even played a snap in a real football game, it's definitely a big step for them," Hepi said earlier this month. "Taking that initiative and just believing, I guess, believing in me and seeing what I can do. Getting me out here. It's been a great time."

Offensive line coach Jake Thornton made a big impression on Hepi while camping with the Tigers, with Thornton's coaching style something that Hepi noticed worked for him.

"For me, I think learning off a coach and being coachable towards that coach is definitely a big part," Hepi said. "Picking up things in an instant with him, like stepping on my in foot, I need more weight on my foot. He noticed that straight away and coached me up on that. It's been really good."

Hepi joins Pritchett, wide receiver Denairius Gray, running back Eric Perry, defensive back Wayne Henry and edge Hezekiah Harris in the Tigers' 2026 class.