Who could be Auburn's next commit

Auburn is done hosting summer official visitors. Several of those visitors are close to wrapping up their recruitments. Running back Eric Perry committed the day after his official visit earlier this month. Who could be the next one up? Let's take a look at five candidates that could commit to Auburn soon — all of which took official visits this summer.

Claude Mpouma took his official visit to Auburn June 6-8. (Photo by Claude Mpouma | Instagram)

Advertisement

Claude Mpouma, 2026 OL — Chicago The massive offensive lineman from Chicago announced Friday afternoon that he'd be making his commitment June 29. Five schools will be on the table for Mpouma — Auburn, Ohio State, Michigan, Nebraska and Florida. Auburn was sitting "probably top three, but not three" following his official visit to the Plains, and while the Tigers were thought to be the leaders afterward, his latest trip to Florida could shake things up. Mpouma is at Nebraska this weekend and will make his decision one week after it concludes.

Jaquez Wilkes, 2026 LB — Wadley, Ala. Auburn, Miami and Texas A&M are the three schools talked about the most being near the top of Wilkes' recruitment and a decision could be on the horizon. Wilkes likes how much of a priority he feels like Auburn is making him and the consistency of DJ Durkin's defense. He officially visited Auburn May 30-June 1, Texas A&M the weekend following and a trip to Miami is possible for this weekend.

JC Anderson, 2026 TE — Mt. Zion, Illi. It's nearly decision time for Anderson, who cancelled his official visit to North Carolina for this weekend and will decide between Auburn, Illinois and Ole Miss July 1. His relationship with tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua is one of the reasons why the Tigers are in the final mix. "He’s all about the core values, the family of Auburn and how he’s not only going to grow me as a player but as a man and as a future husband and father, too," Anderson said. "That hits deep. He’s a great dude. He knows me pretty well, I know him pretty well."

Xavier Tiller, 2026 TE — Fairburn, Ga. Auburn is hoping to take two tight ends in the 2026 class and Tiller could be one of them. He's down to three schools — Auburn, Alabama and Florida State — and all three hosted him on official visits this summer. He likes how close to his hometown of Fairburn, Ga., that Auburn is, the culture and believes that the Tigers will be back to their winning ways this season. "[Freeze] said give them three years," Tiller said. "It's three years. They're gonna win...Just the players they got and how they work in the offseason. They put in their work trying to win."