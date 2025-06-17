Jamison-Travis: ‘Everything is earned’

But the Minneapolis, Minn., native never gave up and kept pushing himself to get better. It finally paid off last fall.

He came out of last year’s spring practice buried on the depth chart.

AUBURN | Quientrail Jamison-Travis had just six tackles in three games after transferring to Auburn from junior college in 2023.

“I was at the bottom of the depth chart in spring ball,” said Jamison-Travis. “But camp came and I really turned it up a notch and actually started. So it was a blessing.”

Jamison-Travis, 6-foot-4 and 305 pounds, played in 12 games on the interior defensive line last season including four starts. He totaled 14 tackles, 2.0 tackles-for-loss and 1.0 sack.

“Having Bobby has been really good because he trusts the process,” said defensive line coach Vontrell King-Williams. “His first year he redshirted because he wasn’t ready. Last year at this point and time, I didn’t think he would contribute as much as he did. He got better.

“Now having him out there, he’s speaking up and being a voice for those young guys. He’s doing a really good job. I’m proud of him and excited to see the next steps he takes.”

Jamison-Travis, who goes by Bobby, should be an even bigger part of the playing rotation on the defensive line this fall. As a senior, he’s also becoming a leader on the Tigers’ defense.

“I got to step up into that role,” said Jamison-Travis. “I’ve got to make sure the young guys are doing what they’ve got to do to be great and making sure I’m doing what I’ve got to do to be great. Just have a team mentality so we can execute on Saturdays.”

Auburn has a number of young defensive linemen that benefit from veterans like Jamison-Travis including freshmen Jourdin Crawford, Malik Autry and Darrion Smith.

Jamison-Travis’ message to the youngsters is a simple one.

“I tell them everything is earned,” he said. “I had to come in and earn a spot. Like, truly earn a spot. It wasn’t given to me. None of that. I had to come in and work.”

Auburn opens the season Aug. 29 at Baylor. The game is scheduled for Friday night at 7 p.m. CT on FOX.