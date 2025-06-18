Tigers building competitive roster for '26

A big reason for the step forward was a talented group of five freshmen that made big contributions. And with all five scheduled to return in 2026, Auburn could be in store for another step forward next spring.

The Tigers hosted a Super Regional for the first time in program history and also set an attendance record for a fourth consecutive year.

Below is a very early preview of Auburn's baseball team in 2026...

BATS BACK

Nothing is set in stone with the transfer portal remaining open until July 1 and the MLB Draft taking place July 13-14 in Atlanta, Ga., but AU could return at least six regulars from last year’s lineup.

The three freshmen — second baseman Chris Rembert, outfielder Bub Terrell and catcher Chase Fralick — are expected to return along with third baseman Eric Guevara.

Designated hitter Lucas Steele is eligible for the draft but the switch-hitter has indicated he’ll return and centerfielders Cade Belyeu, who was limited to 41 games due to injuries, and Bristol Carter should both be back.

The biggest question among the potential returning position players is middle infielder Eric Snow. He’s currently projected between rounds 5-10 in the draft. If he elects to return, Snow could be AU’s starting shortstop.

MOUND RETURNEES

Freshmen Andreas Alvarez and Christian Chatterton should both return after combining for 22 starts in 2025. Ryan Hetzler, who led AU with eight saves, is expected back and could convert to a starter.

While not a complete list, other pitchers that could return in 2026 include Mason Koch, who could step in as AU’s closer, Cade Fisher, Griffin Graves, Alex Petrovic and Jackson Sanders. Fisher is a potential draft pick.

A couple of freshmen that redshirted this spring, Connor Gatwood and Saxon Roberts, could also return and earn important spots on the staff.

TRANSFER ADDITIONS

Auburn has already added five transfers and is looking for a couple more. The additions include Western Kentucky RHP Drew Whalen and Virginia Tech LHP Jake Marciano, who are both potential starters. Michigan State's Garrett Brewer will have an opportunity to become a key lefty out of the bullpen.

AU also added UAB infielder Todd Clay, who could step into the starting lineup at first base, and shortstop Ryne Farber from Texas State.

The Tigers are looking for a left-handed bat to play corner outfielder and have targeted Logan Johnstone from Washington State. AU would also like to add one more veteran arm to the pitching staff.

ANOTHER TALENTED CLASS

Auburn signed nine players last November and several could be early contributors led by two-way star Ethin Bingaman, who is a right-handed pitcher and power bat that can play corner outfield or corner infield. Another two-way standout, Fleming Hall, could also contribute as a RHP and/or middle infielder. Left-handed power bat Taylor Belza could play catcher or in the field.

RHP Clayton Armah is a potential starter right out of the gate and AU signed several other talented high school arms.

It’s difficult to project freshmen and a couple could elect to sign with a major league club. We’ll have a more detailed breakdown of the class and their draft potential next month.

PUTTING IT ALL TOGETHER

It looks like this could be one of the most competitive falls under Butch Thompson with the returning players and additions, and the new roster limits set to 34 by the start of the season.

Nobody is guaranteed a spot and there could always be an injury or drop in production, but Rembert, Fralick, Terrell, Guevara, Steele, Belyeu/Carter, Snow (if he returns) and Clay are all early favorites to earn a spot in the lineup. Auburn may sign a transfer outfielder and can also expect at least a couple of the freshmen to push for a spot too. And don’t rule out some surprises in fall or preseason practices.

If Alvarez and Chatterton make the progression that most talented SEC pitchers do from freshman to sophomore season, AU has two potential aces returning. The two transfers, Whalen and Marciano, have that potential too along with Hetzler if he does convert to a starter. The freshmen shouldn’t be counted out either.

That’s a lot of competition for four starting spots and it should be equally tight for key bullpen roles. Auburn’s coaching staff should get a look at a lot of premium arms in the fall and into the preseason.