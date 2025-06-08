Tigers add five transfers

The portal officially opened last Monday and AU’s staff was able to land the newcomers while also preparing this year’s team to compete with Coastal Carolina in an NCAA Super Regional.

The Tigers, which finished the 2025 season Saturday, have added commitments from five transfers including three pitchers.

AUBURN | Auburn has gotten out of the gates quickly in the transfer portal.

“It's probably been the most unique few days in my coaching journey,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “We are trying to do the right thing across the board for our players. It’s been pretty amazing to get started in that quest and put something together for us.”

The additions include two starting pitchers in right-hander Drew Whalen from Western Kentucky and left-hander Jake Marciano from Virginia Tech.

As a sophomore, Whalen was 9-3 with a 3.53 ERA and 90 strikeouts and 31 walks in 81.2 innings. Marciano was 4-2 as a freshman with a 6.08 ERA, 71 strikeouts and 18 walks in 60.2 innings.

Left-hander reliever Garrett Brewer from Michigan State has also committed to AU. He was 2-2 with a 3.47 ERA, one save and 41 strikeouts in 34.1 innings out of the bullpen.

AU also added two infielders in Todd Clay from UAB and Ryne Farber from Texas State.

Clay, who won a state championship at Auburn High School in 2021, batted .361 with 34 runs scored, 13 doubles, seven home runs and 51 RBI as a junior. He’s a right-handed batter.

In two games against Auburn this season, both wins, Clay was 4 of 8 with a home run and five RBI.

The switch-hitting Farber hit .267 as a sophomore with 13 doubles, four home runs, 33 RBI and 17 stolen bases. He batted .340 as a freshman.

Clay played primarily third base for the Blazers while Farber was a starting shortstop for the Bobcats.

The Tigers are also seeking a left-handed power bat in the portal and could also add another best available pitcher.

The baseball portal is open for players entering from June 2 to July 1.