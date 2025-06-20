Impressive start for freshman OL

“Tai has stepped up a lot,” said Wright. “Just him coming in and his size, you wouldn't expect him to get in there at tackle, man. The things he did, it kind of shocked me because when I came in, I was like 'Oh, I think I'm fixing to play tackle,' and I got slid on the inside.

But the sixth-year returning starter at right guard foresees a different outcome for true freshman Tai Buster.

AUBURN | Jeremiah Wright remembers when he first got a look at tackle. It didn’t last long.

“And Tai -- coach put him out there at tackle and he held his ground with some of the veterans.”

Buster, 6-foot-3 and 288 pounds, signed with Auburn in the 2025 class and enrolled in January. A strong spring has him on the fast track as a potential future starter.

But going into this fall, the Tigers have a number of tackles in front of him including seniors Mason Murphy and Izavion Miller, junior Xavier Chaplin and sophomore Tyler Johnson.

“I've been very pleased with Tai Buster,” said offensive line coach Jake Thornton. “I was really high on Tai coming out of high school, just his athletic ability and natural power. He's got great length, he's playing tackle for us and I think that's that position he will play his career here. He's got very long arms and is strong at the point of contact. Great balance and body control.

“He's got his MA's, but he's a freshman going through practice for the first time in his career. I think in years to come we'll look back on that and he'll be a steal of the class amongst anyone in the country, in my opinion. I think he's going to be a really good player here for us. He's a competitor and works his butt off.”

Auburn opens the season Aug. 29 at Baylor. The game is scheduled for Friday night at 7 p.m. CT on FOX.