Jaquavious Russaw has an 'exciting' visit

Davidson has been working to recruit the 2023 defensive end to Auburn.

Russaw, along with James Smith who also trains at Madhouse Training in Montgomery, took an unofficial visit to Auburn on Monday.

Defensive line coach Nick Eason and defensive coordinator Derek Mason have joined Davidsin in building a relationship with Russaw. The Montgomery, Ala., product said it's been less about football and more just about getting to know each other so far.

“He told me it’s a good environment and that I should go,” Russaw said.

While Russaw went to a game when Davidson was playing at Auburn, Tuesday marked his first recruiting trip to Auburn.

“I think it went — exciting,” Russaw said. “Getting to see a lot of new stuff around here. Some parts I didn’t visit though, but it was fun.”

Last summer Russaw says he held three offers, but now has 13 and calls it a “blessing” to have so much interest.

For now, Russaw is just enjoying the process and doesn’t have a top list of schools or any favorites. Auburn was also the only planned visit Russaw had, but he does plan to camp at Alabama on June 18th.

Defensive linemen, and specifically players that can get to the quarterback, is a position of need for Auburn in the 2022 and 2023 classes for Auburn.

During his visit, the staff’s message to Russaw was clear about what they wanted out of defensive ends and edge rushers.

“They said you gotta be a dog,” Russaw said. “Gotta work your hands, get off, gotta get after it. Motor’s gotta be going.”