Harris: 'Everything is just so much better in-person'

AUBURN | The doors swung open at college campuses across the country Tuesday and Eston Harris couldn’t be happier. The talented offensive tackle from Beauregard (Ala.) High took an unofficial visit to Auburn on the first day following the end of a 15-month dead period. “It was great. I loved it. It’s what I’ve been waiting for,” Harris said. “The biggest part was just meeting everybody and seeing everything in person. You know that feeling you have in person, it’s very different from being on the phone. Everything is just so much better in-person.”

Harris was in Auburn the first day visits were allowed. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

Harris, every bit of 6-foot-5 and 286 pounds, is a top Auburn target at a position of need. Offensive line coach Will Friend made sure to emphasize the opportunity for early playing time during his visit. “We were looking at the practice film and we were seeing some of those guys, they were guards but they were at tackle. He wasn’t saying I was just going to start but he said they need tackles,” said Harris. “It’s something to think about. It’s very important to think about coming in and playing early.” Harris said he’s grown up attending games at Jordan-Hare Stadium including the 2019 Iron Bowl, which ended in a 48-45 Auburn win. “That’s about the best game I’ve ever seen in-person,” he said.