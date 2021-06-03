Rivals250 CB from Arizona visits Auburn, plans official visit

“It was awesome. I didn’t expect it,” Morrison said. “I want to come to the SEC after this. I’ll definitely take an official visit. I’ll come back in the fall.”

“I talked to the head coach for a long time,” Morrison said. “He’s a personal guy with a vision. I believe in everything he’s doing here. And Coach Etheridge, I love him. He’s a very, very personal guy. The first time I met him I was like this dude, I see him more as a family member.”

Morrison, from Phoenix, Ariz., toured the campus and facilities and met extensively with coach Bryan Harsin, defensive coordinator Derek Mason and cornerbacks coach Zac Etheridge.

Morrison already was familiar with Mason.

“My dad grew up with him in the teenage years, so they’ve known each other for a long time, Morrison said. “It makes me comfortable. My dad trusts him and I trust my dad.”

Morrison on Wednesday visited Alabama. After seeing the two SEC schools, Morrison is convinced he’ll likely play in the SEC.

“After visiting Bama yesterday and after seeing the two schools (Auburn and Alabama), I feel like I want to play in the SEC,” Morrison said. “I see myself playing in the SEC.”

Morrison already has three official visits set to non-SEC schools: Notre Dame (June 11-13), Oregon (June 18-20) and Washington (June 25-27). But he plans to be back in the South in the fall.

Rivals ranks Morrison No. 249 in the Rivals250, No. 3 overall recruit in Arizona and No. 27 cornerback in the 2022 class.



