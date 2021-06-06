AU leads for Louisiana DT
Auburn is the new leader for Maxie Baudoin IV.
Baudoin, a defensive tackle from Ascension Episcopal in Youngsville, La., named Auburn his top school following an official visit.
“Auburn is definitely at the top,” Baudoin said. “Just the place. I love Auburn, I like the city. Great campus.”
Baudoin and his family arrived in Auburn on Friday and stayed until Sunday. They toured the campus, dorms, facilities and met with the coaches.
“Everything went good,” Baudoin said. “I liked it a lot. I liked the family environment and everyone was welcoming and close.”
That includes Auburn defensive line coach Nick Eason, who met extensively with Baudoin throughout the visit.
“I like coach Eason a lot,” Baudoin said. “I like his personality. He’s a great coach and coached a lot of great NFL guys, too.
“He told me they could use me in multiple different positions if I come over here and do different things. I think I could be very successful here if I put in the hard work.”
Baudoin is considering it. He plans to make a commitment before the start of his senior season. Georgia, Florida and Texas A&M are the other top schools on his list.