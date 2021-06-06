AU leads for Louisiana DT

Auburn is the new leader for Maxie Baudoin IV. Baudoin, a defensive tackle from Ascension Episcopal in Youngsville, La., named Auburn his top school following an official visit. “Auburn is definitely at the top,” Baudoin said. “Just the place. I love Auburn, I like the city. Great campus.”

Baudoin and his family arrived in Auburn on Friday and stayed until Sunday. They toured the campus, dorms, facilities and met with the coaches. “Everything went good,” Baudoin said. “I liked it a lot. I liked the family environment and everyone was welcoming and close.”