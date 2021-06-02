Eason impresses elite 2023 DL

AUBURN | Nick Eason played defensive line in the NFL for 10 years, and then coached the position for seven more. That’s one heck of a selling point to one of the top high school defensive linemen in the 2023 class. “He’s a great person. He knows what he’s talking about,” said four-star defensive lineman James Smith from Carver in Montgomery, Ala. “He’s just family. He kept on saying it’s about getting to know people and about relationships, and we’re building them.”

Smith expects Auburn to remain a factor in his recruitment, which could last another 18 months. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

Eason, in his first year as Auburn’s defensive line coach, doesn’t have a lot of experience recruiting. But he’s certainly got the personality for it and it showed Tuesday as Smith and his teammate, 2023 defensive end Jaquavious Russaw, both visited Auburn. “He got me up here and he really came through with what he said: We’re going to have fun, it’s all family and a good relationship,” Smith said. For Smith, though, it’s that NFL pedigree that really stands out about Eason. “For me, I feel like it’s a background. I know you know what you’re talking about, basically,” Smith said. “They’re given that recognition. I know you know what you’re talking about.” As far as the visit goes, Smith singled out the Tigers’ new $91.9 million Football Performance Center, which is currently under construction. “That really caught my eye,” he said.