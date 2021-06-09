Talented RB likes idea of playing with Tank

The No. 3 ranked all-purpose back in the 2022 class actually relishes the thought of playing alongside Bigsby for a year.

That’s very good for the Tigers’ offense but could be problematic when it comes to recruiting running backs in the 2022 class. But that’s certainly not the case with Damari Alston .

AUBURN | Auburn is blessed to have one of the nation’s top running backs for probably the next two seasons in Tank Bigsby.

“I want to go somewhere where there's a good group of running backs, running backs that are going to push me, running backs that I can learn from,” said Alston, who is from Woodward Academy in College Park, Ga. “I feel like if I came here, Tank, I could look at him as a big brother. He's also out of Georgia. He relates to me a lot. And I feel like coming here, I could learn a lot from him.

“And coach Cadillac always told me iron sharpens iron. You know, I want to be in a running back room where we're getting each other better.”

Alston, 5-foot-10 and 204 pounds, visited Auburn Wednesday where he spent time with head coach Bryan Harsin, offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and running backs coach Carnell ‘Cadillac’ Williams.

He also spoke with Bigsby.

“We were in like a team meeting or whatever. And, you know, Tank is a cool dude. He was just telling me that if I came in, he could -- we could both compete, both work,” said Alston.

The coaches made it clear to Alston they want him at Auburn and they want him to take some of the burden off Bigsby.

“They’re just telling me to make sure I know I’m a priority for them,” Alston said. “They need me here. The main thing they kept saying is they need to get Tank some help. I know they got Shaun Shivers but he’s leaving after this year because he’s a senior. They want a good 22 guy, or two of them. I see opportunity here.”

Alston, ranked a four-star and the nation’s No. 168 overall player, already has over 50 offers. He said he’s focused most on the schools that are recruiting him hardest at this time — Auburn, North Carolina, LSU, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Penn State and Northwestern.

“It's a blessing. Definitely,” said Alston of the offers. “This is a fun time in life. I'll never get this back. So going to see all the schools that I can. You know, once I make my decision, all the stress will be over.”