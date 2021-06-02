Auburn transfer a ‘big factor’ in recruitment of Rivals100 DT

AUBURN | Auburn got a big addition to its defensive line this summer with the transfer of Marcus Harris from Kansas. The Tigers are hoping it leads to another big D-line addition from his former teammate. Defensive tackle Khurtiss Perry from Park Crossing in Montgomery, Ala., was in Auburn Wednesday for an unofficial visit. Perry, 6-foot-2 and 268 pounds, is rated as the nation’s No. 5 defensive tackle and No. 64 overall prospect in the 2022 class by Rivals.

Perry is one of the nation's top DT prospects in the 2022 class. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

“That’s my brother,” said Perry. “We’ve been playing together since I moved to Montgomery my ninth-grade year. He’s a great athlete, great student, great overall player.” Perry has offers from all over including Auburn, Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Texas, Penn State and UCF. He said having Harris at Auburn is a big plus for the in-state school. “Yes, most definitely. He’s a big factor,” Perry said. “He got a chance to move in today so it’s like both of us got a chance to get on campus at the same time. He’s a great dude.” Perry, who was joined on the visit by his mom and uncle, spent time with a number of Auburn coaches Wednesday including Bryan Harsin, Derek Mason, Zac Etheridge and Nick Eason. “It was a great experience. They taught me a lot,” said Perry. “They showed me a lot of new things. They’re a great staff. I like Coach Mason. He’s a great dude. He’s understandable. Coach Zac, Coach Harsin, they’re great coaches all around.”