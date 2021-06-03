4-star CB from Washington offered by Auburn, planning to return

Recruiting nationally is a big plan for Bryan Harsin and the new staff at Auburn. The beginnings of that plan began to take shape on Thursday with 4-star cornerback Caleb Presley from Sammamish, Washington, was on campus for an unofficial visit and was offered. “My visit at Auburn went very well I think,” Presley said. “I think I got a good opportunity to talk to some of the coaches, see a lot of the facility, see what they’re really about, see what their culture is like and I think it was a good time out here.”

Caleb Presley during his unofficial visit to Auburn. (Christian Clemente/AuburnSports.com)

Presley, along with another highly-coveted prospect in Jayden Wayne and other recruits from Washington got to tour on Thursday. The group visited Alabama on Wednesday and heads to Georgia for a visit on Friday. Auburn’s offer to Presley was his 17th total offer and second in-person offer after Alabama offered on Wednesday. The defensive back “definitely” plans to return to Auburn in the fall and is willing to play away from home, especially if it means playing in the SEC. “That is definitely a possibility, I don’t have a problem leaving home,” Presley said. “The SEC I think is a very competitive conference and I always want to compete against the best. The SEC is definitely in consideration.” Presley also has some familiarity with the staff after they spent time at Boise State and says that is an influence on Auburn’s contention for his recruitment. A 2023 cornerback, Presley plans to make a decision sometime before his senior season and is in no hurry to get a list of leaders.



“It’s early right now. I don’t want to make a decision,” Presley said. “I know a lot of the schools I don’t really have influence on yet but we do keep connected and it’s gonna be a long process but I’m willing to make a decision around my senior year.” Presley got to spend the day with defensive coordinator Derek Mason and cornerbacks coach Zac Etheridge, along with others on the staff.

