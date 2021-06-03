4-star WR: Auburn visit 'blew me out of the water'

To say Amarion Brown was impressed with his visit to Auburn on Wednesday is an understatement. The four-star wide receiver from Martin County (Fla.), who is committed to Rutgers, spent the afternoon touring the campus, facilities and meeting with coaches. “Oh my god, it was amazing,” Brown said. “I've never seen anything like this. I really wasn't expecting it. I was expecting something big and very eye-taking, but it kind of blew me out of the water. This is my first time in Alabama. This is my first time out of Florida in like 13 years, so this is all like a really good experience for me.”

Four-star wide receiver Amarion Brown visited Auburn on Wednesday. (Christian Clemente/AuburnSports.com)

Brown couldn’t pinpoint exactly what impressed him the most. “Really, I can't even pick one thing,” Brown said. “I can't specifically choose one thing that opened up my eyes. Like as soon as I walked through the door, it just felt different.” Brown was part of a large group from the Fort Piece, Fla.- area to visit Auburn. Only some, however, earned face time with the coaches. Brown was one. “I talked to my receivers coach (Cornelius Williams),” Brown said. “I just met him for the first time. I was up there talking with him. We were just breaking down route running from pro athletes and things like that, just kind of getting football IQ. “He's a real cool dude. Like he's very chill, very upfront. Pretty much just chill talk, not even just about football but just about life.”