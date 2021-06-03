4-star DE RJ Moss inching closer to Auburn offer

RJ Moss doesn’t have an Auburn offer. Yet. That may change soon after he took an unofficial visit to Auburn on Wednesday. “We’re working towards it. It’s getting there,” Moss said about getting an offer from Auburn.

RJ Moss says Auburn would be "up high" if an offer were to come. (Christian Clemente/AuburnSports.com)

For Auburn to offer, Moss says he just needs to keep working. “It’s just the little things I gotta fix up on really,” Moss said. “I just gotta get that right and then I’m all good.” If Auburn does offer, its a school that Moss would put near the top of his list. “It would mean a lot,” Moss said about potentially getting an offer. “They’d be up high with just how they treat me.” Moss spent Wednesday alongside Auburn defensive line coach Nick Eason and got to meet the others on Auburn’s new staff. “They just treat me like family,” Moss said about Eason and the staff. “Like everywhere we go they’re like, ‘Let’s go family. Come over here family.’ It’s a family atmosphere and I love it.”



The Biloxi, Mississippi, native also went through a short workout for the coaches earlier in the day before going on the actual visit portion of his time at Auburn. “It went great,” Moss said. “Hung out with coach Eason, it was amazing. He taught me some new stuff that I can use during the season and at camps and stuff that I need.” For now, Moss doesn’t have any clear leader or any top schools. He has a planned unofficial visit to Baylor on June 22nd and an official visit to West Virginia June 24-26th. Moss is looking to make a decision before or in the middle of his upcoming senior season.





