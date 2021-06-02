Kamari Wilson: 'I'm definitely messing with Auburn'

Kamari Wilson sees his role at Auburn.

The No. 33 player in the class of 2022 knows Smoke Monday is likely leaving after next season, and he can see himself as a the next Monday.

The two talked during Wilson’s unofficial visit to Auburn on Wednesday.

I watched a couple clips of Smoke. Smoke, he can do it all,” Wilson said. “He can cover, he can hit — he can most definitely hit, blitz off the edge and I really see a little bit of me in him.”

Along with seeing himself as a similar player to Monday, he can see him easily sliding into that safety role.