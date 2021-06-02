Kamari Wilson: 'I'm definitely messing with Auburn'
Kamari Wilson sees his role at Auburn.
The No. 33 player in the class of 2022 knows Smoke Monday is likely leaving after next season, and he can see himself as a the next Monday.
The two talked during Wilson’s unofficial visit to Auburn on Wednesday.
I watched a couple clips of Smoke. Smoke, he can do it all,” Wilson said. “He can cover, he can hit — he can most definitely hit, blitz off the edge and I really see a little bit of me in him.”
Along with seeing himself as a similar player to Monday, he can see him easily sliding into that safety role.
Wilson, along with other teammates at IMG Academy arrived at Auburn as part of a tour that’s already visited Georgia and Georgia Tech, but will also stop at Alabama, Florida and several other spots.
Auburn, though, did stick out to Wilson.
“Coming here really showed me that they’re a family here,” Wilson said. “Their facility is nice. They’re actually building probably the biggest facility in the nation here. I love the coaches. They’re very detailed in what they do. I can tell everyone here has a passion for ball and I feel like they can develop me to a high level so I’m definitely messing with Auburn.”
While IMG Academy doesn’t allow official visits during the season, Wilson will be back in Auburn. IMG Academy has a game scheduled at Auburn High, and Wilson wants to return to Auburn University for a game as well.
“I don’t think coach will like me after the game,” Wilson joked about Bryan Harsin’s son, Davis Harsin, playing for Auburn High.
Wilson has planned official visits to LSU and Texas A&M later in the month and named Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU, Texas A&M, Florida, Florida State and Miami as some favorites.
