Auburn has hometown feel to Texas 4-star OL

The offensive guard from Permian, who is ranked the No. 71 overall player in the 2023 class, made an unofficial visit to Auburn Tuesday, the opening day after a 15-month dead period.

AUBURN | Harris Sewell travelled 1,053 miles to the heart of SEC country and found a city much like his hometown of Odessa, Texas.

“It’s a small town, kind of like where I’m from,” said Sewell. “The people are kind of like me.”

This was Sewell’s first-ever school visit and Auburn made quite an overall impression.

“It was awesome. It was awesome getting to see everything. I haven’t ever been in a football facility like this,” said Sewell. “All the people were super nice and just the atmosphere here was pretty crazy.”

Sewell 6-foot-3 and 299 pounds, already has 20 offers including one from Auburn. Upcoming visits include SMU, TCU, LSU, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Texas. He’s in no hurry to make a decision.