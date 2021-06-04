Auburn has hometown feel to Texas 4-star OL
AUBURN | Harris Sewell travelled 1,053 miles to the heart of SEC country and found a city much like his hometown of Odessa, Texas.
The offensive guard from Permian, who is ranked the No. 71 overall player in the 2023 class, made an unofficial visit to Auburn Tuesday, the opening day after a 15-month dead period.
“It’s a small town, kind of like where I’m from,” said Sewell. “The people are kind of like me.”
This was Sewell’s first-ever school visit and Auburn made quite an overall impression.
“It was awesome. It was awesome getting to see everything. I haven’t ever been in a football facility like this,” said Sewell. “All the people were super nice and just the atmosphere here was pretty crazy.”
Sewell 6-foot-3 and 299 pounds, already has 20 offers including one from Auburn. Upcoming visits include SMU, TCU, LSU, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Texas. He’s in no hurry to make a decision.
“I’m just taking the process slow right now,” Sewell said.
He’s also planning a return trip to Auburn later this year.
“Definitely. It was awesome. I think I’m gonna try to come back in the fall,” Sewell said.