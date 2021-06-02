DB commit Jarell Stinson 'hit it off really good' with Etheridge

Jarell Stinson initially committed to Auburn under the previous regime. His relationship with Wesley McGriff, better known as coach Crime, was strong and helped lead him to his Auburn commitment. So, when recruiting opened back up on Tuesday, it was crucial for the new Auburn staff to make a strong first in-person impression with Stinson. Led by cornerback coach Zac Etheridge, the team did just that.



Jarell Stinson got his first opportunity to meet the new Auburn staff in-person on Tuesday. (Rivals.com)

“It was very important,” Stinson said about meeting the new staff. “I felt like coach Etheridge, me and him hit it off really good so that was pretty good and pretty important to me.” While the Opelika native remains committed to Auburn, two schools remain in heavy pursuit of Stinson.

Florida, where coach Crime is at and UCF, where a lot of the previous staff currently resides. Stinson is scheduled for an official visit at Florida this weekend from June 4-6 and then UCF the following weekend June 11-13. Stinson will take his official visit to Auburn on the weekend of June 18th. Though, he was able to get a good look at the program and the facilities on Monday. “It was good. I mean, they showed me some things I haven’t seen actually,” Stinson said. “I mean growing up here I’ve seen most of it, so now it’s a chance to see the new facility they’re building and all that. It was great to see the new stuff.” And along with Etheridge, Stinson was able to meet with the other coaches in-person for the first time. “I think I needed to see some face-to-face, put some names to faces and it was just good meeting them,” Stinson said. “I like some of the connections I have with the coaches.” Stinson plans to have his recruiting process done sometime “during the season.”