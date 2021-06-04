Receiving in-person offer 'huge' for Knijeah Harris

Auburn held out and waited to extend an offer to Knijeah Harris until he was in-person. On Wednesday, the day had come. Harris and some of his IMG Academy teammates arrived at Auburn for an unofficial visit and Harris was offered. The offer was Harris’ 22nd offer, but his first in-person offer. “It means a lot, the fact that they waited for me to come in person and offer me,” Harris said. “That’s huge because it feels totally different than any one I’ve gotten before. They’ve all been over calls. It was huge.”

Knijeah Harris is planning to return to Auburn in the fall. (Christian Clemente/AuburnSports.com)

It was a moment Harris couldn’t find the words to explain while standing outside the athletic complex. “It was amazing and I can’t really explain it because I haven’t felt it before,” Harris said. The 2023 guard, the No. 58 player in the class, is in no hurry to create a list of top teams or start working towards a commitment. But Harris did say Auburn offering early and doing so in-person was “amazing.” Harris spent the day with offensive line coach Will Friend and offensive graduate assistant Patrick Kugler along with being offered by Bryan Harsin. “It was great,” Harris said about his visit. “It’s a great campus and I loved everything about it. It was amazing.”



Harris is also looking to come back for a game in the fall. “Just the atmosphere,” Harris named as one of his highlights. “Everything is right here together, the school, the campus, the stadium. It’s great. The atmosphere, I can’t wait to come up on gameday and check out everything.” Harris had only been to Georgia and Georgia Tech before visiting Auburn. The tour bus, with other players such as Kamari Wilson on it, planned to go to Alabama, Florida and several other schools.



