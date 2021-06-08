In-state RB visits Auburn, meets with new staff

Quinshon Judkins needed to meet new Auburn coach Bryan Harsin. He wanted to see running backs coach Carnell Williams again. Judkins, a running back from Pike Road, did both on Tuesday. “I wanted to meet the new staff and meet with Coach Cadillac,” Judkins said. “It’s been a while since I’ve been here with quarantine and COVID and all that. To finally get back down here and see those guys and meet those guys is a great experience.”

Judkins and his parents arrived in Auburn Tuesday afternoon and left early in the evening. He met extensively with Williams and Harsin. Tuesday was a slow recruiting day – an off day between summer camps – which allowed Judkins to get a lot of individual time with the coaches. “It was definitely a great experience,” Judkins said. “It was great to sit down with Coach Cadillac and go over their offense, what they run and what they love about me as a player and game. “I also sat down with Coach Harsin for two hours and talked about my game with my parents and how he thinks I can be a great back at Auburn University.”