In-state RB visits Auburn, meets with new staff
Quinshon Judkins needed to meet new Auburn coach Bryan Harsin. He wanted to see running backs coach Carnell Williams again.
Judkins, a running back from Pike Road, did both on Tuesday.
“I wanted to meet the new staff and meet with Coach Cadillac,” Judkins said. “It’s been a while since I’ve been here with quarantine and COVID and all that. To finally get back down here and see those guys and meet those guys is a great experience.”
Judkins and his parents arrived in Auburn Tuesday afternoon and left early in the evening. He met extensively with Williams and Harsin.
Tuesday was a slow recruiting day – an off day between summer camps – which allowed Judkins to get a lot of individual time with the coaches.
“It was definitely a great experience,” Judkins said. “It was great to sit down with Coach Cadillac and go over their offense, what they run and what they love about me as a player and game.
“I also sat down with Coach Harsin for two hours and talked about my game with my parents and how he thinks I can be a great back at Auburn University.”
Williams was retained by Harsin from the previous staff. That was welcomed news to Judkins. The two have developed a strong bond.
“Me and Coach Cadillac have had a relationship for two years now,” Judkins said. “He started recruiting me in the tenth grade. Just the bond that we have together is strong, so it was great seeing him again.”
Judkins plans to return to Auburn in September.
“I’ll definitely be back to Auburn for the first game of the season,” Judkins said. “I will be taking an official visit, too.”
Judkins has a final seven list that includes Auburn, Florida, Michigan, Penn State, Notre Dame and Yale. He doesn’t list any leader of the group.
“Everybody is neutral,” Judkins said.
Judkins will take an unofficial visit to Penn State soon. It’s the only visit he has planned.
“I can’t remember the date, but it will be an unofficial visit,” Judkins said.
As a junior, Judkins rushed for 1,482 yards and 25 touchdowns on 150 carries. He averaged. 9.9 yards per carry.
Rivals ranks Judkins, who is six-feet tall and 200 pounds, the No. 19 overall player in the state and No. 36 running back in the 2022 class.