Friend has Auburn in mix for 4-star OL

AUBURN | Qaeshon Sapp visited Auburn as a ninth grader but the Tigers weren’t very high on his list until a coaching change.

Bryan Harsin was hired as head coach last December and he brought in Will Friend to coach the offensive line. And on the second day after a 15-month dead period was lifted, Sapp was back in Auburn for a second visit.

“Auburn just got back on my list a little bit because of coach Friend,” said Sapp Wednesday evening. “We have that relationship since my ninth-grade year when he was at Tennessee.”