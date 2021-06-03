Friend has Auburn in mix for 4-star OL
AUBURN | Qaeshon Sapp visited Auburn as a ninth grader but the Tigers weren’t very high on his list until a coaching change.
Bryan Harsin was hired as head coach last December and he brought in Will Friend to coach the offensive line. And on the second day after a 15-month dead period was lifted, Sapp was back in Auburn for a second visit.
“Auburn just got back on my list a little bit because of coach Friend,” said Sapp Wednesday evening. “We have that relationship since my ninth-grade year when he was at Tennessee.”
Friend is not the only new Auburn assistant that Sapp has a long-time relationship with. Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo has also been recruiting him for several years.
“He's a good coach and a great person,” said Sapp of Bobo. “It feels better because of the new coaching staff they have now with coach Bobo, coach Friend, me getting the visit and talking to coach Harsin for the first time, so everything's good.”
Auburn’s message to Sapp was pretty straightforward.
"Be able to have a chance to come play early my freshman year,” he said.
Sapp, who is 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds, is being recruited primarily as an offensive guard. He visited Florida Tuesday, Auburn Wednesday and will be at Florida State Saturday.
He already has official visits set up to Florida, Cincinnati, Georgia and Florida State, and plans to set up a fifth to Auburn. Many expect Sapp to become a Seminole, but the 2022 prospect isn’t ready to name a leader.
“Everybody's neutral,” he said.
Sapp plans to announce a decision on July 3.