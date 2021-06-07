Auburn takes lead for Rivals250 WR

Rivals250 wide receiver Darrius Clemons made the 2,600-mile trip from Portland, Ore., to the campus of Auburn University over the weekend for an official visit. Clemons said the trip was worth it — and even better than expected. “I loved it,” Clemons said. “It was a great trip. It was 1,000% better than I expected. It wowed me, exceeded my expectations by a mile.”

Clemons arrived in Auburn late Thursday night and stayed until early Sunday morning. “I loved the bond I made with the players,” Clemons said. “I’m coming from the Pacific Northwest and most of the players are from Atlanta and Alabama. I hung out with Smoke Monday and Jaylin Simpson and those guys were super cool and super nice to me.” Clemons also spent a lot of time with first-year wide receivers coach Cornelius Williams. “I was with him the entire time,” Clemons said. “He’s a super great guy. Of all the people recruiting me, he’s definitely up there with the guys I have the best relationship with.”