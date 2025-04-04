Four-star TE on Auburn: 'I love the culture'

"I haven't gotten the chance to really see Coach Ben coach yet, and I got to see that today," Anderson said. "It was a great experience. I love the tight end room that he's got going on. I love the culture that they have there. It feels like a really family-oriented team."

The four-star out of Mt. Zion, Illi., had visited once in the summer and once for a game, but decided to make a spring trip before his official visit later this summer.

Auburn's been recruiting Anderson for quite some time, and over that time, Aigamaua's turned into one of his favorite coaches.

"He obviously coaches hard, but he coaches with love," Anderson said. "His tight end room seems like a family-oriented tight end room. They all love each other. Coach Ben's a great guy. He's been recruiting me for a year now, so I've known him really well. I know his family really well. Overall, he's one of my favorite position coaches for sure."

During his trip he sat down with offensive coordinator Derrick Nix to talk over some things, and even spent some time hanging out with current players.

"I love what he's about," Anderson said of Nix. "I really enjoyed being with him. What he had to say about me and how I would fit in their offense. I also got to hang out with the players for the first time. Hollis (Davidson) and Ryan (Ghea). I got to meet them and hang out with them last night, so that was a lot of fun. This visit meant a lot to me because I got to do some things I haven't done before."

Anderson, 6-foot-6, has an official visit set with Auburn for June 13-15. He's also set to officially visit Illinois, Notre Dame, Ole Miss and North Carolina.

"They're up there for me for sure," Anderson said. "I just love the environment here. I love the culture. I love everything that they're about. They've proved that they can produce the tight end at a high level, playing with the SEC. Yeah, I love it here. Like I said, it's my third time coming here, so I've obviously liked something for me to come back."