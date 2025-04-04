Auburn return 'went really well' for nation's No. 3 TE

"It went really well today, I'd say," Prothro said. "Just seeing how I would fit in here and seeing how they would use me in the offense...They were telling me that they could use a guy like me. They really need me here and I'm the guy they want here. So I feel like Coach (Hugh) Freeze really loves me. I feel like Coach Ben (Aigamaua) loves me and Coach (Derrick) Nix loves me."

The No. 31 player in the country visited Auburn for the second time this year, as he knocks out a string of unofficial visits before getting his official visits underway. Friday was about spending time with coaches and being around the staff to get a better feel for Auburn.

One of the nation's top players, regardless of position, was on campus Friday.

Prothro watched the team work out, watched film and then went through meetings with the team.

"I feel like it's important to see what it would be like here," Prothro said. "Just get around the position group and around Coach Ben and see how he runs things."

Auburn's stacked top 10 recruiting classes over the last couple of years. It's latest class included five-star quarterback Deuce Knight, which Prothro offered his thoughts on.

"I feel like he's going to be a great player," Prothro said. "I feel like he's going to be a starter over the next couple of years. I feel like he's going to bring what Auburn needs to the table as far as a quarterback position."

Prothro will visit Florida Saturday, followed by a trip to North Carolina Sunday to wrap up his three-day road trip. Aside from his official visit to Auburn for June 10-12, he also has official visits set with Georgia (May 30-June 1), Alabama (June 6-8), Florida (June 13-15) and Texas (June 20-22).

As far as a decision timeline, there's not one. Whenever he knows, he'll know.

Any chance he gets back to Auburn before his official visit?

"I'll try to get down next month maybe if I can," Prothro said. "Just come down here with the fam, just spend more time."