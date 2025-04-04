Tigers run-rule Bama in front of record crowd

Auburn breaks a four-game losing streak to improve to 21-9 overall and 5-5 in the SEC.

The 14th-ranked Tigers scored four in the first inning in a 10-0 run-rule win over the Tide in seven innings Friday night in front of a record crowd of 6,729 at Plainsman Park.

“This is as good as this team’s played,” AU coach Butch Thompson told the Auburn Network. “We tried to simplify practice the last two days, just try to get in the middle of the field and return the energy where it’s coming from back toward the mound.

“The guys showed up. They were ready to play. This felt like the best environment of my 10 years in Plainsman Park.”

The Tigers had 15 hits including six doubles. Chase Fralick led the way going 4 of 4 with two doubles, one run scored and one RBI. Eric Snow was 3 of 4 with a double, two runs scored and three RBI.

“It was incredible,” said Fralick. “The fans that were here made everything crazy. We got off to a good start, which really helped the fans, and then we just kept rolling with it.”

Chris Rembert, Ike Irish and Bristol Carter had two hits apiece. Rembert had three RBI and Carter one. Cooper McMurray was 1 of 3 with one RBI.

AU starter Sam Dutton was equally as dominant holding UA to two hits in 7.0 innings to improve to 4-2 on the season. He struck out six and issued two walks on 93 pitches.

“My mindset was to keep attacking those hitters,” said Dutton. “I had faith in my offense that they were going to get those runs and they did. The biggest thing is just get quick outs and fill up the strike zone.”

The series will conclude with a doubleheader Saturday. Game one will be 2 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+ and game two 7 p.m. on SEC Network.