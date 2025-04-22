Top 5: Seniors after spring practice

For players like Brandon Frazier and Jeremiah Wright, their time at Auburn has seen almost everything possible: small crowds due to COVID-19, a coaching change from Gus Malzahn to Bryan Harsin, close calls against Georgia and Alabama, and another coaching change, this time to Hugh Freeze.
With the extra year of eligibility granted due to the 2020 shortened season, Frazier and Wright are here for yet another year as they try to get the program turned around and win their first bowl game as Tigers.
They, along with other seniors who have put in work during their time on the Plains, hope that it's a season to remember. Here are the top five coming out of spring practice. (Note: newcomers who are also seniors do not count on this list.)
1. Damari Alston (RB) - The Atlanta native has bided his time as a backup behind Jarquez Hunter for the past two seasons and is now the bonafide starter in another loaded backfield. Last year, Alston averaged 5.31 yards on 52 rushes while scoring three times. Those numbers will rise exponentially this season as he garners more reps.
He's also become a vocal leader for the Tigers' offense.
"He's a very vocal guy, kind of bringing the offense up together and trying to get on each other and push each other, motivate each other," Jeremiah Wright said.
Last year, Hunter eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark on the ground. Alston could do the same in 2025.
2. Keyron Crawford (BUCK) - After transferring from Arkansas State before the 2024 season, Crawford made some impact for the Tigers, posting 22 tackles and seven quarterback hurries. He will be depended on more this season, and he's already getting along with his position coach, Roc Bellantoni.
"His first comment to me is that he thought I'd be taller," Bellantoni said. "I said, 'OK, we're going to get along just great.' He kinda reminds me of Derick (Hall) a little bit, giving me a hard time. He's really one of the guys in that room — and it's everyone in that room that's been the same way — really, really hungry to learn. Texting me with questions, asking me questions. Sending pictures and videos, 'What can I do here?'"
3. Brandon Frazier (TE) - Last season was cut short for Frazier after an injury to his foot that required season-ending surgery. He's back and looking to play a significant role in Auburn's offense. He hasn't been utilized much in his previous four seasons, but that could change in his final season. Either way, he will be crucial.
"Yeah, I'd love to show it off," Frazier said of his receiving skills. "Last year Valdo is a very athletic guy and he's probably a little bit faster than me. But try to show off what I've got anyway I can, whether it's blocking or catching the ball. There's only one ball, and we've got a lot of guys that can make the play, so whenever it comes my way, just make a play and kind of show off what I've still got."
4. Jeremiah Wright (OL) - Wright's journey has taken him from defensive to offensive line, where he now starts at right guard for the Tigers. With an extra year of eligibility, he decided to return where he shores up Jake Thornton's group.
He's also another guy that has matured into a leader.
"Been through a lot of culture changes and just the guys around look up to me to hold the team to a higher standard," Wright said. "Just have to keep pushing myself and motivate myself each and every day to be the best I can be and also bring the guys up around me -- the younger guys -- and show them the ropes, show them the way because if you don't show them the way and nobody else not doing it, then how can you lead?"
5. Dillon Wade (OL) - The Houston native switched from left tackle to left guard halfway through last season, and that's where he will stay for his final year ... for the most part.
Freeze mentioned in one of his final press conferences of the spring that Wade was getting some looks at center due to Connor Lew being out of spring practice. In all likelihood, though, Wade will help protect the blind side of Jackson Arnold.
Notable others: Izavion Miller (OL), Zykeivous Walker (DL), Reed Hughes (LS)