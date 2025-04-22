Top 5: Seniors after spring practice

For players like Brandon Frazier and Jeremiah Wright, their time at Auburn has seen almost everything possible: small crowds due to COVID-19, a coaching change from Gus Malzahn to Bryan Harsin, close calls against Georgia and Alabama, and another coaching change, this time to Hugh Freeze. With the extra year of eligibility granted due to the 2020 shortened season, Frazier and Wright are here for yet another year as they try to get the program turned around and win their first bowl game as Tigers. They, along with other seniors who have put in work during their time on the Plains, hope that it's a season to remember. Here are the top five coming out of spring practice. (Note: newcomers who are also seniors do not count on this list.)

(Photo by Noelle Iglesias/Auburn Tigers)

1. Damari Alston (RB) - The Atlanta native has bided his time as a backup behind Jarquez Hunter for the past two seasons and is now the bonafide starter in another loaded backfield. Last year, Alston averaged 5.31 yards on 52 rushes while scoring three times. Those numbers will rise exponentially this season as he garners more reps. He's also become a vocal leader for the Tigers' offense. "He's a very vocal guy, kind of bringing the offense up together and trying to get on each other and push each other, motivate each other," Jeremiah Wright said. Last year, Hunter eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark on the ground. Alston could do the same in 2025. 2. Keyron Crawford (BUCK) - After transferring from Arkansas State before the 2024 season, Crawford made some impact for the Tigers, posting 22 tackles and seven quarterback hurries. He will be depended on more this season, and he's already getting along with his position coach, Roc Bellantoni. "His first comment to me is that he thought I'd be taller," Bellantoni said. "I said, 'OK, we're going to get along just great.' He kinda reminds me of Derick (Hall) a little bit, giving me a hard time. He's really one of the guys in that room — and it's everyone in that room that's been the same way — really, really hungry to learn. Texting me with questions, asking me questions. Sending pictures and videos, 'What can I do here?'" 3. Brandon Frazier (TE) - Last season was cut short for Frazier after an injury to his foot that required season-ending surgery. He's back and looking to play a significant role in Auburn's offense. He hasn't been utilized much in his previous four seasons, but that could change in his final season. Either way, he will be crucial. "Yeah, I'd love to show it off," Frazier said of his receiving skills. "Last year Valdo is a very athletic guy and he's probably a little bit faster than me. But try to show off what I've got anyway I can, whether it's blocking or catching the ball. There's only one ball, and we've got a lot of guys that can make the play, so whenever it comes my way, just make a play and kind of show off what I've still got."

(Photo by Austin Perryman/Auburn Athletics)