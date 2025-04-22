Tigers outduel Tech

AUBURN | No. 11 Auburn used a combination of four pitches, led by Christian Chatterton, to keep Georgia Tech's bat in check as the Tigers defeated the No. 21 Yellow Jackets, 1-0, in Plainsman Park on Tuesday evening.
"If it’s not happening for you in one category, you keep chopping away, keep working because you know some things will return," Butch Thompson said. "If somebody can pick you up like the pitching did tonight, it’s a team win."
The Tigers' lone run came after they loaded the bases in the bottom of the second with no outs after three straight walks to start the frame. Eric Guevera and Chris Rembert struck out, but Cooper McMurray worked a walk to drive in Lucas Steele to make it 1-0. That chased Georgia Tech starter Jaylen Paden. Ike Irish followed with a deep drive to left, but the Tech fielder was able to make the catch.
Chatterton caused himself some trouble in the third, walking the first two batters, but got a ground-out double play and struck out a guy to keep the Jackets off the board.
Three hit Auburn batters loaded the bases again in the bottom of the third before Guevera grounded out to short to end the threat.
Chatterton allowed no hits while fanning six and walking three over four innings.
"I thought Chatterton competed hard," Thompson said. "That 88, 89, he pitches with conviction tonight for sure, like it's 98, 99."
John Armstrong (2-1) followed in relief, throwing two scoreless frames with three strikeouts and two hits to pick up the win. Carson Myers hurled two scoreless innings, allowing no baserunners while striking out four. Cam Tilly worked around a walk and hit batter to earn his first save of the season.
Auburn had multiple opportunities to extend the lead, leaving 15 runners on base.
Thompson saw the positive side of having so many guys on base.
"We're getting on, we're getting over, and eventually, we're gonna get them in," he said. "There's a lot of people getting on base for eight times at the plate."
Auburn (28-13, 9-9 SEC) returns to Plainsman Park on Friday as the Tigers host Mississippi State. The first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.