Tigers outduel Tech

AUBURN | No. 11 Auburn used a combination of four pitches, led by Christian Chatterton, to keep Georgia Tech's bat in check as the Tigers defeated the No. 21 Yellow Jackets, 1-0, in Plainsman Park on Tuesday evening.

"If it’s not happening for you in one category, you keep chopping away, keep working because you know some things will return," Butch Thompson said. "If somebody can pick you up like the pitching did tonight, it’s a team win."

The Tigers' lone run came after they loaded the bases in the bottom of the second with no outs after three straight walks to start the frame. Eric Guevera and Chris Rembert struck out, but Cooper McMurray worked a walk to drive in Lucas Steele to make it 1-0. That chased Georgia Tech starter Jaylen Paden. Ike Irish followed with a deep drive to left, but the Tech fielder was able to make the catch.

Chatterton caused himself some trouble in the third, walking the first two batters, but got a ground-out double play and struck out a guy to keep the Jackets off the board.