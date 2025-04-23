Frazier ready to show off receiving skills

AUBURN | Brandon Frazier wasn’t planning to be in Auburn this year. But a foot injury against New Mexico and subsequent surgery ended his 2024 campaign in week three. Now, Frazier is back and healthy for his sixth year with the Tigers.

Frazier showed off some playmaking skills during spring practice. (Photo by Austin Perryman/Auburn athletics)

Advertisement

“It's been a long time now but I've enjoyed it,” said Frazier. “Springs gone good, I think I've rehabbed the foot well. Excited, got a lot of new guys and new quarterbacks. Got some playmakers in the receiver room, obviously. Pretty happy with where we're at with a team right now.” Frazier has 12 career receptions for 121 yards and two touchdowns, but tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua is convinced he can be a more productive playmaker for the offense along with being a key leader for an inexperienced group. “The first thing is just his leadership. The second thing is, people don’t really see how athletic he really is,” said Aigamaua. “I’ve got to do a better job as a coach making sure I keep him healthy because I know what Brandon can do. “He’s a very, very smart player. He’s a true tight end that can win his 1-on-1 blocks in the box and has the athleticism to win some 1-on-1 matchups on the edge.”