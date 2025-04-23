Frazier ready to show off receiving skills

AUBURN | Brandon Frazier wasn’t planning to be in Auburn this year.
But a foot injury against New Mexico and subsequent surgery ended his 2024 campaign in week three.
Now, Frazier is back and healthy for his sixth year with the Tigers.
“It's been a long time now but I've enjoyed it,” said Frazier. “Springs gone good, I think I've rehabbed the foot well. Excited, got a lot of new guys and new quarterbacks. Got some playmakers in the receiver room, obviously. Pretty happy with where we're at with a team right now.”
Frazier has 12 career receptions for 121 yards and two touchdowns, but tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua is convinced he can be a more productive playmaker for the offense along with being a key leader for an inexperienced group.
“The first thing is just his leadership. The second thing is, people don’t really see how athletic he really is,” said Aigamaua. “I’ve got to do a better job as a coach making sure I keep him healthy because I know what Brandon can do.
“He’s a very, very smart player. He’s a true tight end that can win his 1-on-1 blocks in the box and has the athleticism to win some 1-on-1 matchups on the edge.”
Frazier, who is listed at 6-foot-7 and 260 pounds, is ready to show he’s more than just a powerful blocker this fall.
“Yeah, I'd love to show it off,” said Frazier. “There's only one ball and we've got a lot of guys that can make the play, so whenever it comes my way just make a play and kind of show off what I've still got.”
Frazier has been a part of four consecutive losing seasons at Auburn. Him and his teammates are determined to bring an emphatic end to one of the worst stretches in program history.
“Everyone is bought in, at least that’s the vibe I feel,” said Frazier. “Obviously we could have had guys leave if they wanted to, but they decided to stay and make a difference here and try to turn this program around.
“When the team does well, you’ll do well. That’s what we always get told by coach Ben. ‘Don’t worry about yourself, worry about your team because when you start winning everyone wins.’ That’s kind of been the message.”
Auburn opens the season at Baylor Aug. 29.