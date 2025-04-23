Tulane DB transfer commits to Auburn

He's joins former Maryland linebacker Caleb Wheatland, former Liberty defensive lineman Jay Hardy and former Florida A&M defensive lineman James Ash as the fourth incoming transfer for Auburn.

Make it four transfer additions for the Tigers this spring window.

Originally a three-star prospect in the 2022 class, Pleasant signed with Tulane out of West Monroe, La., taking a redshirt his freshman season.

Pleasant saw playing time in 2023 and 2024, where he tallied 40 total tackles, one tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and one interception. His lone interception was in Tulane's season-opener against Southeast Louisiana this past season, where he returned the interception 100 yards for a touchdown.

While known for his defense, Pleasant also appeared on special teams for the Green Wave as kick returner in 2024. He returned 13 kicks for a total of 449 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 34.5 yards per return.

Shortly after entering the transfer portal, Pleasant headed out west to visit USC before making the trip to Auburn for an official visit. He made his decision not long afterward, committing to Auburn Monday.