Bobo earns it

That’s why the younger Bobo was at Auburn’s first camp of the summer Monday.

And when it came to a scholarship offer from Auburn, the school that employs his father, Mike Bobo, as offensive coordinator, he definitely didn’t want anything that wasn’t earned.

AUBURN | Drew Bobo is not into handouts. He doesn’t want your charity.

“My mentality was just go out there and compete, have fun and finish through everything,” said Bobo. “I just wanted to camp and do my best because I didn’t want it to be given to me because my dad works at Auburn. I just didn’t want it to be given to me. I’m happy I had to come out here and earn it by going to work out and camp.”

Earn it he did. Bobo was offered by the Tigers shortly after the camp.

“It felt really good,” he said. “I just wanted to go into camp today, compete and have fun, and it paid off.”

Bobo, 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds, has double-digit offers including Auburn, Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland and Oregon.

He has official visits set up to Georgia Tech June 11, Virginia June 18 and Kentucky June 25. He could be adding one to AU in the near future.

“I don’t know yet. They probably will,” said Bobo of visiting Auburn. “I’m trying to make my decision in July, early, middle July. I definitely want to get on campus here, again, even if it’s not an official during the week, and hang out with some players and see the coaches again and all that.”