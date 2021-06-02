Woody visits Auburn, could project at OL or DL

Lafayette (Ala.) lineman Antavious Woody could project on offense or defense in college. Auburn is giving him the option, and explained it during Woody’s unofficial visit on Wednesday. Woody, who is 6-foot-3 and 295 pounds, met with Auburn defensive line coach Nick Eason and offensive line coach Will Friend. “They’re giving me the chance to play offense or defense,” Woody said. “It’s real important (to me).”

Tae Woody on Saturday will visit Florida State. (Christian Clemente/AuburnSports.com)

Woody and his mother spent Wednesday touring the campus and meeting with coaches. It was his first visit since the dead period lifted on Tuesday. “It was very good,” Woody said. “Me and the coaches have a good relationship. They are treating me like I’m already one of them. When the time rolls around maybe I will be one of them. They have a good staff and the environment is good. They just want the best person you can be. That’s what I love about Auburn.”