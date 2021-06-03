No. 13 overall prospect has ‘amazing’ visit to Auburn

AUBURN | Jayden Wayne is taking a little mini tour of the South and Thursday’s stop was in Auburn. It was one the standout defensive end/outside linebacker from Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Wash., won’t soon forget. “It was amazing,” said Wayne, the nation’s No. 13 overall player in the 2023 class. “Good experience. There was good energy there. Like the coaches. They taught me a lot. The uniforms are nice.”

Wayne is touring four of the top football programs in the Southeast this week. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

Auburn is in a unique recruiting position with Wayne in that a good portion of its new staff followed Bryan Harsin from Boise State or the West coast including outside linebacker coach Bert Watts, who played at California and coached at UC Davis and Fresno State. “He was good,” said Wayne of Watts. “He was telling me the truth. He was talking about how he wants me as an outside linebacker and edge rusher.” Wayne is already planning a trip back to Auburn for this fall. “I already know I want to come back, see a game vs. Alabama,” he said. Wayne, 6-foot-6 and 245 pounds, visited Washington Tuesday, Alabama Wednesday, Auburn Thursday, and plans finish up his trip with stops at Georgia and Clemson.