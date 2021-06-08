Auburn offer ‘would mean a lot to my heart’

AUBURN | Monday was a big first step for Hunter Osborne in what he hopes ends with an offer from a coveted in-state school. The 2023 defensive lineman from Hewitt-Trussville in Trussville, Ala., camped at Auburn, a school he's followed closely since his childhood. “It would be great. An in-state offer, my first in-state offer, it would be fantastic,” said Osborne on the possibility of earning a scholarship offer from the Tigers. “And cuz Auburn, I've watched Auburn since I was a little kid and all, so it would mean a lot to my heart. It would mean a lot to my family and all, growing up Auburn fans and stuff, as well.”

Osborne could play defensive end or tackle on the next level. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

Osborne, 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds, gave high marks to the experience including working with AU outside linebackers coach Bert Watts and defensive line coach Nick Eason. “Got a lot of coaching, a lot of great feedback. It was a great vibe and experience. Coaches are all humble, and they're just great people,” Osborne said. “They want me to come back, come back for another visit, come back for a game, possibly. Just stay in touch with them at all times. He told me to keep on calling them every week or so, just stay in touch with them. I'll be back for sure.” Osborne already has eight offers from Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Eastern Kentucky, Marshall, Samford, UNLV and San Jose State. AU isn’t the only big-time school Osborne is hoping to add an offer from as he’s planned out a busy June of camps and visits. “Thursday I go to Georgia,” he said. “The 11th and 12th I'll be at UCF. The 13th I'll be in Florida State. The 17th and 18th I'll be at the Rivals camp. The 19th I'll be at Bama, and then the 21st I'll be at Georgia Tech. And then I'm trying to schedule a Texas A&M date.”