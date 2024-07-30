More could be on the way soon.

Auburn’s premier recruiting event brought huge returns with five commitments Saturday, another Sunday and two more Monday.

AUBURN | Big Cats don’t get much bigger than this.

It all got started with three consecutive 2026 commitment from four-star defensive end Hezekiah Harris, four-star outside linebacker Shadarius Toodle and four-star outside linebacker Jamichael Garrett.

All three are top 10 in-state prospects and their additions give AU five commitments in the class and moved the Tigers up to No. 1 on the 2026 Rivals team recruiting rankings.

The 2025 class got started with a bang when Rivals100 cornerback Blake Woodby chose the Tigers. He was previously committed to Ohio State.

Four-star defensive tackle Antonio Coleman then flipped his commitment from Alabama to Auburn. He was originally committed to Alabama last September, flipped to Auburn in December, back to the Tide in March and now back to the Tigers.

Auburn added the nation’s No. 2 punter, John McGuire, on Sunday before a big Monday that included flipping another Alabama commitment, four-star athlete Derick Smith, and the addition of Rivals100 safety Anquon Fegans.

The five new commitments gives Auburn 21 in the 2025 class and pushed the Tigers from 18th to sixth in the Rivals team recruiting rankings.