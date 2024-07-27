Shortly after his appearance at Big Cat Weekend on Saturday, the 6-foot-2 defensive lineman announced his flip back to the Tigers after spending over four months committed to the Crimson Tide.

Coleman first committed to Alabama in September of 2023, before flipping to Auburn in December of that year. He then remained committed to Auburn for three months before switching his pledge back to Alabama in March of this year.

The Saraland, Ala., native was back on Auburn's campus last month for an official visit, as head coach Hugh Freeze worked to get him back in the class.

“Coach (Hugh) Freeze told me he’s not giving up even when I did commit,” said Coleman. “That’s what I like about Coach Freeze. He’s determined, and that’s the type of people I would like to be around.”

It was also an effort of defensive line coach Vontrell King-Williams, who served as the primary recruiter in the process.

“I love the staff,” said Coleman after his official visit. “I got to spend a lot of time with Coach (King-Williams). We talked a lot about the scheme that they run and the things I can do to be a better player. We had a great time."

With his flip back, Auburn is now up to 18 commitments in the 2025 class, which is now the No. 12 recruiting class in the country.