"This is home, man," Garrett said. "This is family. I don’t feel no other feeling than being at home. It’s a different type of feeling being at Auburn."

The latest commitment comes from Gulf Shores linebacker Jamichael Garrett , who becomes the third commit of the day.

With the addition of three members to its 2026, the Tigers now boast the No. 1 recruiting class in the country.

Auburn is at the top of the recruiting rankings.

Fresh off a visit to LSU where the Tigers made a serious push for Garrett, it was ultimately Auburn that won him over. His decision was just one of a swarm of commitments, but the feeling at Auburn is the same regardless of what's going on.

"It feels great," Garrett said of committing at Big Cat. "With Auburn, it feels the same cause when I come on a visit, the fans blow my post up. They make sure I feel love. They make sure I feel great. The coaches make me feel love."

His relationship with the coaching staff is strong, specifically with Josh Aldridge and DJ Durkin.

"Coach Aldridge, that’s my guy," Garrett said. "He’s originally the guy that offered me. And Coach Durkin and Coach (Hugh) Freeze, they build a relationship so well. I just love Coach Durkin. I love his scheme. I just love everything he does for me."

He joins offensive lineman Kail Ellis, wide receiver Denairius Gray, defensive end Hezekiah Harris and fellow outside linebacker Shadarius Toodle. All five commits are within the Rivals250.

"Hey, no de-commitment coming here, man," Garrett said. "Ain’t no de-commitment coming here."