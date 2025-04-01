Auburn 'top five' for Rivals250 WR

It had been a while since Marquez Daniel had visited Auburn.
His last trip was for the Texas A&M game in November.
The Rivals250 wide receiver out of Tuskegee, Ala., returned to Auburn over the weekend on Saturday for a morning practice and to see how wide receivers coach Marcus Davis coaches his guys in practice.
"Great practice," Daniel said. "He's gonna celebrate every time you do something good. When you do something wrong, he’s on you."
As the four-star watched practice, it was freshman quarterback Deuce Knight who caught the attention of Daniel.
"Great quarterback," Daniel said. "He's gonna place the ball where you want the ball."
He also paid attention to the wide receiver room, noting that the route running and technique of the receivers were improved from last season.
Meanwhile, two wide receivers have already pledged to the Tigers tin the 2026 class — Denairius Gray and Devin Carter. Auburn is pushing for Daniel to join the group, but other SEC programs like Tennessee and Florida are also making moves.
The Tigers are "top five" for Daniel after the Saturday visit, and his official visit to the Plains June 4-6 is the only one currently on the schedule. However, he knows that Tennessee and Florida will also get him on an official visit at some point.
Daniel will return this Saturday for Big Cat Weekend and hopes to have a decision in the summer.