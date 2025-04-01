Auburn 'top five' for Rivals250 WR

It had been a while since Marquez Daniel had visited Auburn.

His last trip was for the Texas A&M game in November.

The Rivals250 wide receiver out of Tuskegee, Ala., returned to Auburn over the weekend on Saturday for a morning practice and to see how wide receivers coach Marcus Davis coaches his guys in practice.

"Great practice," Daniel said. "He's gonna celebrate every time you do something good. When you do something wrong, he’s on you."